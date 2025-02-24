Maharashtra-Karnataka border tussle: Suspension of bus services affect people, says Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday expressed concern over the chain of events that forced the Maharashtra government to suspend MSRTC bus services to neighbouring Karnataka.

The state government ordered the suspension of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses to Karnataka on Saturday after an attack on a vehicle of the undertaking and its driver Bhaskar Jadhav in Chitradurga there on Friday night allegedly by pro-Kannada activists.

On the same day, a conductor of the state-owned transport corporation bus of Karnataka was allegedly assaulted in Belagavi bordering Maharashtra for not replying to a girl in Marathi.

Both incidents have since heightened tension in the border areas of the two states. Belagavi has a substantial Marathi population and a section among them often demands that this border district of Karnataka be merged with Maharashtra, which is opposed by pro-Kannada activists.

"Such suspension of bus services should be avoided because it affects the common people. Such suspension causes inconvenience to the people," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Pawar downplayed the political tussle that erupted after he conferred the Mahadji Shinde award to Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at an event in Delhi recently.

"The Marathi-speaking people living in Delhi came together and constituted the Mahadji Shinde award. On the same day, it was given to Eknath Shinde. I was there, hence, I gave the award to Shinde. Apart from him, 14 other people were also felicitated at the same event but focus remained only on Shinde," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Pawar's party and the Congress, had expressed displeasure at the NCP (SP) chief giving the award to Shinde. PTI ND BNM