Maharashtra Khadi Board to appoint 'khadi mitras', hold fashion shows

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board is planning to appoint 'khadi mitras' and organise fashion shows to popularise the hand-made fabric to mark 65 years of foundation, its chairman Ravindra Sathe said on Saturday.

Addressing an event in Thane, Sathe said "Khadi Mitra Yojana" will be launched to involve students and citizens in Khadi propagation.

"MSKVIB is planning to appoint Khadi brand ambassadors or Khadi Mitras to help bridge the gap between Khadi and the youth, making the fabric a part of mainstream fashion. The Board has partnered with six colleges to connect students with Khadi projects. Plans also include organising fashion shows and research projects on Khadi," Sathe said.

He said a "Khadi Yatra" will traverse Maharashtra to promote the fabric and educate people about its significance. The initiative aims to highlight Khadi as a symbol of India's heritage and its relevance in contemporary society.

Sathe said Khadi doesn't differentiate between caste, creed, religion, or gender.

"It symbolises India's freedom, civilisation, non-violence, and farmer welfare," he said. PTI COR NSK