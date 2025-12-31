Maharashtra: Konkan History Congress claims discovery of ancient Marathi stone inscription at Dapoli

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Konkan History Congress, a forum focused on the history and culture of Maharashtra’s coastal region, has claimed to have discovered an ancient Marathi stone inscription at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

Pravin Kadam from the organisation said the stone inscription, featuring carvings of the sun and moon, was found on a private plot on the banks of the Kotjai river near Panhale Kazi village, around 20 km from Dapoli town.

He claimed that the stone structure dates back to 1052 AD. “This inscription provides concrete evidence of the aristocratic nature of the Marathi language and the early use of the Devanagari script in Konkan,” Kadam said.

He said they have requested the Archaeological Survey of India, the country’s premier agency responsible for archaeological research, to study the stone inscription. PTI COR NR