Maharashtra: Late NCP leader's son among three candidates of BJP for MLC polls

Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) The BJP on Monday declared the names of three candidates, including late NCP leader Vasant Davkhare's son Niranjan Davkhare, for the upcoming legislative council elections for the graduates and teachers constituencies.
Niranjan Davkhare, Kiran Shelar, and Shivnath Darade are fielded from the Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Graduates, and Mumbai Teachers constituencies, respectively.
Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which supports the BJP-led Mahayuti, has fielded film director Abhijit Panse from the Konkan Graduates' constituency for the biennial elections scheduled for June 26.
The elections to Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers constituencies became necessary as the terms of the sitting members are expiring in July.
The last date for filing the nominations is June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.
In the 78-member Legislative Council, Shiv Sena (undivided) has 11 members, NCP (undivided) 9, Congress 8, and BJP 22. The JD (U), Peasants and Workers Party, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha have one member each, while four are Independents. 21 seats are vacant.
The vacant seats include 12 members to be nominated by the Governor and nine selected through local body representatives.
Notably, most of the MLCs from Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party have switched their sides to the camps led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, respectively, after the split in these parties.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had named MLC Anil Parab and party functionary J M Abhyankar as its candidates for the Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers constituencies, respectively. PTI SPK NSK