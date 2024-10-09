Maharashtra: Latur collector urges citizens to plant more trees for environment conservation

Latur, Oct 9 (PTI) As environmental degradation has become a serious issue in the world, citizens must plant as many trees as possible to ensure its conservation, Maharashtra’s Latur district Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has said.

Speaking at a tree plantation event in Kashilingeshwar Nagar in the district on Tuesday, the collector urged citizens to play an active role in safeguarding the environment.

“Planting trees is essential to curb environmental degradation… Every individual should take responsibility and adopt the ‘one person, one tree’ mission to ensure environmental conservation,” the official said. PTI COR NR