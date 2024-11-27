Maharashtra law dept sanctions Rs 179 crore for technological upgrade in state courts

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra's Law and Judiciary Department on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 179.16 crore for various technological upgrades aimed at modernising court infrastructure across the state.

The largest allocation of Rs 124.26 crore was approved for the scanning and digitisation of district and taluka courts as part of the e-Courts project.

The department gave information about the sanctioned amount and the work orders on a government portal. With these government resolutions, the department can now start the upgradation and procurement process.

Rs 52.61 crore have been allocated for network enhancements, including Rs 41.20 crore for the Local Area Network (LAN) modernisation at the High Court Annex Building in Mumbai and Rs 11.41 crore for networking upgrades at G T Hospital here.

To replace the outdated equipment in the Nashik District and Sessions Court, Rs 1.93 crore have been sanctioned for new computer systems. Additionally, an expenditure of Rs 20.90 lakh has been sanctioned for the procurement of 100 printers at the Nagpur district.

The department also approved Rs 15.09 lakh for the purchase of iPads and accessories for the legal team at the Bombay High Court, ensuring access to modern tools for case management, it said. PTI ND NP