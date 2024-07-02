Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in council Danve suspended for misbehaviour

Mumbai, July 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council on Tuesday suspended Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve for five days on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

Danve was accused of using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the council on Monday evening. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's `not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader.

The council was adjourned three times after the incident as BJP legislators remained firm on their demand that action be taken against Danve.

On Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil tabled a motion to suspend him which was passed with a majority.

Deputy chairperson of the house Neelam Gorhe read the suspension order which said, "Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demonstrated indiscipline and used foul and abusive language towards legislator Prasad Lad.

"His behaviour tarnished the image and insulted the Council. If his misbehaviour is ignored, it could create a new precedence. A serious note is taken of his misbehaviour, and the house proposes his suspension for five days and ban him from entering the Vidhan Bhavan premises," it added.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab demanded that Danve be given an opportunity to present his side, but the demand was not accepted. The opposition later staged a walkout to protest the decision and shouted slogans against Gorhe. PTI ND KRK