Maharashtra leaders seek SIT, independent inquiry into woman doctor's suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Leaders from across party lines have demanded an independent inquiry and SIT probe into the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against both of them.

While the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government over the incident, state ministers said police will carry out an impartial and detailed investigation.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday separately demanded an independent investigation.

In a post on X, Dhananjay Munde, a former state minister, said that if the woman's superiors had ignored her complaints — as alleged — because she had a particular surname or she belonged to Beed district, it was a serious matter.

"The entire incident should be probed through an SIT and the trial should be conducted in a fast-track court," said the NCP leader from Beed, adding that he would be writing a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put forth these demands.

Danve, a former leader of Opposition in the legislative council, also evoked the woman's Marathwada origins.

"The suicide of this daughter of Marathwada who rose in life by struggling since her birth shows that the protectors have turned predators," he said, adding that an independent inquiry committee of officials from outside Satara district should be appointed.

Meanwhile, as per a purported reply submitted by the woman doctor to police authorities in Satara district after a subordinate police official complained about her, she faced threats from police officials over her way of working, and taunts over the crime in her home district of Beed.

A relative of the deceased doctor has claimed she often faced pressure from police to change post-mortem reports and also to modify medical test reports of arrested persons brought to the hospital.

Nitin Andhale, an activist, posted the woman doctor's purported statement given to an inquiry committee.

Accordingly, an MP once accused her, over the phone, of not providing a fitness certificate to an arrested person (which would have enabled police to seek his custody) because she belonged to Beed.

Police could have asked other doctors to examine the person, but this was not done, she claimed.

PSI Badane once threatened her in the hospital, she had alleged in her statement.

Despite her complaint to the Deputy Superintendent of Police in June this year, no action was taken, it said.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the doctor’s suicide was a matter of concern.

"This is a serious issue. I have written to CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking stringent action against those involved," Gorhe said.

She said that Environment Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who hails from Satara district, has assured that there will be an impartial probe into the case.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, who hails from Beed district, said there should be no “media trial” in the incident.

“I am confident that CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, will ensure a thorough probe, including a detailed forensic investigation, in the case,” she said.

Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar said that she spoke to the Satara civil surgeon and was informed that the doctor had never complained about facing any harassment.

Describing the physician's suicide as a grave incident, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it highlights the breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.

"The Fadnavis-led government has failed to protect women," Sawant alleged.

Opposition Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare also demanded the setting up of an independent SIT to probe the case. PTI AW MR PR KRK RSY ARU