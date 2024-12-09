Maharashtra leads states in attracting foreign direct investment, says Governor

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state has emerged as the number one among all the states in attracting foreign direct investment.

Addressing a joint session of the state legislature in Mumbai, the Governor said Maharashtra contributes more than 14 per cent to the country’s GDP.

The state is a preferred destination for FDI, he added.

“In 2023-24, Maharashtra topped in the country in FDI with Rs 1,25,101 crore investment, and has again topped in the country in the first two quarters, from April to September of the year 2024-25 with FDI of Rs 1,13,236 crore, which is more than 90 per cent of last year’s total FDI,” he said.

The government has set a very ambitious target of making Maharashtra the first state in the country to achieve the target of becoming a USD one trillion economy by the year 2027-28, he said.

The state government has announced a policy of giving anchor industry status to mega projects and hi-tech manufacturing sector like semiconductors, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence, chemicals and polymers, lithium ion batteries, steel and other products, he said.

Approved projects in the last eight months under this policy will attract a total investment of Rs 3.29 lakh crore and will generate direct and indirect employment for 1,18,000 persons, he said.

The state government has announced the Information Technology and Information Technology Supported Services Policy, 2023 and also Green Data Centre Policy, he said.

The policy aims to make Mumbai, the Data Centre Capital of India, the Governor said. As part of this policy, a Green Integrated Data Centre Park will be set up in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas, with around Rs one lakh crore investment and will generate 20,000 jobs, he said. PTI VT