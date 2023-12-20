Maharashtra legislative council clears bill regulating bovine breeding

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday passed the Maharashtra Bovine Breeding Regulation Bill, 2023 which seeks to regulate the breeding of bovine species including cows.

The `Maharashtra Go Jatiya Prajanan Bill' was presented by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in the upper house.

It provides for stringent quality control measures for the semen used in artificial insemination, regulation of insemination practices and the creation of the Maharashtra Go Rajya Prajnan Niyaman Pradhikaran (Bovine Breeding Regulation Authority), a dedicated body for overseeing and enforcing quality control, the minister said.

The bill also promotes technological advancements such as the use of sex-sorted semen at a subsidized rate and aims to address the shortage of qualified veterinarians by establishing private veterinary universities, said Vikhe Patil.

The legislation has the potential to rejuvenate the dairy industry in Maharashtra and seeks to make the state a leader in sustainable and high-yield milk production, he said. PTI COR KRK