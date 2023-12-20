Maharashtra legislative council passes bill to waive duty on electricity charges for Metro rail

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday passed a bill that proposed to waive the electricity duty on the power consumed by Metro operations in the state.

Advertisment

Tabling the bill to amend the Maharashtra Electricity Duty Act, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, said the move aligns with an earlier waiver granted to the monorail services in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation had sought a waiver on duty on energy consumed by Metro services.

Congress member of legislative council Satej Patil raised questions over the effectiveness of the waiver and sought to highlight what he called fare disparities between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Metro services.

Despite opposition from NCP member Eknath Khadse, the upper house cleared the bill. PTI COR NR