Maharashtra legislative council passes Lokayukta Bill

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative council on Friday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022 which brings the chief minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

The bill had been passed by the state assembly during the last year's winter session.

Some legislators had raised objections when it was tabled in the council earlier, following which the bill was referred to a joint committee.

After some of the recommendations were incorporated, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar tabled it again in the upper house and it was passed unanimously on Friday. PTI COR KRK