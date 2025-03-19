Maharashtra legislative council passes resolution expressing confidence in dy chairperson Gorhe

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday expressed confidence in deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe by passing a resolution through voice vote amid opposition's protests over her recent remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Opposition members questioned the validity of a "confidence motion", arguing that the rules allowed only for a no-confidence motion.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve said the opposition would boycott proceedings and not participate if Gorhe presided over the council.

The resolution expressing confidence in Gorhe was moved a day after council chairperson Ram Shinde rejected on "technical grounds" a no-confidence motion brought against her by the opposition.

The confidence resolution was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in the Upper House of the legislature and accepted by chairperson Shinde. It was subsequently passed through a voice vote.

Shive Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab raised objections, stating that he was denied the opportunity to speak. Following a heated exchange, Shinde adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

On Tuesday, Shinde rejected the no-confidence motion against Gorhe, stating that it didn't meet the required legal and procedural framework. The no-confidence motion was in response to Gorhe's controversial remark regarding "Mercedes cars for posts" in Shiv Sena (UBT).

She had claimed that posts used to be allotted in Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena after gifting Mercedes cars. She had made these remarks at the All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi.

"If there are rules for a no-confidence motion, what about a confidence motion?" opposition members asked.

The opposition bloc alleged chairperson Shinde and protem chairperson Chitra Wagh ignored their demands for a discussion on the motion.

"The protem chairperson didn't give a ruling at all. We had submitted a letter and provided instructions regarding the motion. How can a confidence motion be brought through a point of information? "This is being done only because the ruling side has a majority. But allow us speak," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of Opposition in the Council, Ambadas Danve.

He alleged that the ruling side used its majority to pass the resolution forcibly.

"The opposition protested by raising slogans in the House for almost an hour, yet no cognisance was taken. Did you sit in the chair as a party office-bearer?" Danve asked Chitra Wagh.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap termed the development a "black day" for the Council while registering his objections.

The opposition legislators staged a walkout after a protest.

Danve announced that the Opposition would boycott the proceedings and not participate if Gorhe presided over the House.

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, criticised the ruling side for "arbitrarily" passing the resolution.

"If we ask questions, there are no ministers present. So what is the point of raising issues? Even if an attempt is made to bring a no-confidence motion in the Upper House, the ruling side blocks it and instead pushes through a confidence motion by force.

"The government is trying to turn Maharashtra into Manipur," Aaditya alleged.