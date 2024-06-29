Maharashtra Legislative Council without chairperson for 2 years, fill post quickly: Oppn

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Opposition parties on Saturday said the Maharashtra Legislative Council is without a full time chairperson for two years and asserted the post must be filled quickly.

The matter was discussed in the Legislative Council by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), as well as Congress MLCs Abhijeet Vanjari and Bhai Jagtap.

In response, state parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil said," The Council has been without a full-time chairperson since July 8, 2022. The parliamentary affairs department has been notified and the matter will be discussed during an all-party meeting on Monday." PTI ND BNM