Maharashtra legislature approves supplementary demands of Rs 55,520 crore

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday approved the supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore after a two-day discussion.

"The supplementary demands are meant for the creation of infrastructure facilities as well as for matching grants for Union government's schemes," said state finance minister Ajit Pawar while speaking in the legislative council.

The supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation.

The Eknath Shinde-led government tabled the supplementary demands in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the legislature on December 7.

Of Rs 55,520 crore, supplementary demands of Rs 19,244.34 crore were described as mandatory expenditure, while demands of Rs 32,792.81 crore are required for various ongoing programmes and schemes of the state government, a note issued by the finance department said. PTI ND NSK