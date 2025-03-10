Maharashtra legislature congratulates Indian cricket team for winning Champions Trophy

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Maharashtra legislature on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket squad on winning the ICC Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in the final.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled a resolution in the assembly, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde moved a similar resolution in the legislative council.

Both the resolutions were approved unanimously.

Fadnavis said the state government plans to felicitate the winning team.

India on Sunday sealed an unprecedented third Champions Trophy victory by four wickets in a closely-fought final against New Zealand in Dubai.