Maharashtra legislature, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Adani pay tribute to Ajitdada

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Glowing tributes were paid to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar by politicians of all hues, his colleagues, and prominent industrialists on Monday, remembering their association with the Baramati leader whose death in a plane crash last month created a void in state politics. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led leaders cutting across party lines in expressing condolences for Pawar on the first day of the Budget session of the legislature, saying he was "the best CM the state never had".

Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde described Ajitdada as an "elder brother", describing himself, Fadnavis, and late Pawar as an "equilateral triangle," for their emotional attachment.

Speaking in the Upper House, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray described Pawar as a "very close friend".

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a chartered plane crash in Pune district on January 28.

From the legislature, the focus shifted to a condolence meet organised in Worli area of Mumbai in the evening, where prominent personalities ranging from Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to political leaders remembered the departed leader as a "man of action" blessed with stellar administrative skills.

Incidentally, several of the speakers, while paying glowing tributes to the Nationalist Congress Party stalwart, also sought a thorough probe into the air crash, the demand coming amid reports of the 'black box' of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft getting damaged.

Among those who took part in the solemn event at the NSCI Dome were former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, legislative council chairman Ram Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Others included NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, her husband Sadanand Sule, late leader's wife and deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and their children, his brothers Shriniwas and Rajendra. Renowned singer Suresh Wadkar performed devotional songs.

At the condolence meeting, speakers said Ajitdada was a leader who never let political differences interfere with the state's development.

His discipline and commitment to the welfare of the common man, especially in the rural heartland of the state, remained unmatched until his final breath, they added.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said the tragic incident of January 28 killed Pawar's ambition to strengthen the party organisation and work unitedly for the development of Maharashtra.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who recollected that his association with Ajit Pawar spanned 50 years, said, "If we had gathered here to celebrate Ajitdada's 75th birthday, it would have been good".

Earlier in the day, emotional scenes unfolded in the state legislature as NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and a few other leaders from NCP became emotional while remembering Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis told the legislature that Maharashtra has lost a towering leader and administrator.

"Ajitdada (as Pawar was fondly called) and I share the same birthdate, but he was 11 years senior to me in age. He was my dada in the real sense," Fadnavis noted.

He said Ajit Pawar became deputy chief minister a record six times and had the capacity to lead the state.

"Ajitdada was the best CM Maharashtra never had," the senior BJP leader stated.

Referring to the tragic plane crash of January 28, Fadnavis said, "Ajitdada was always punctual, but this time his timing went wrong." He said Pawar was never a politically correct person. He acted on impulse and was a straightforward person, Fadnavis noted.

Fadnavis said he always mentioned that the NCP is a strategic partner, but Ajit Pawar was a close friend.

In the council, Deputy CM Shinde said Maharashtra lost a "staunch, punctual leader and a great friend", and the House lost a strict and disciplined member.

He likened Pawar to a "jackfruit- thorny (tough) from outside but soft and sweet inside".

"Pawar could quickly grasp the importance or shortcomings of a scheme and was particularly strict about cleanliness and discipline in governance," he noted.

Thackeray said when he became the CM in 2019, he was initially suspicious of Pawar, especially after the latter gave them a "shock" by taking oath with Fadnavis.

"My entire politics was earlier against Pawar's politics, but we came together. I realised, and till now believe, that Pawar became a very close friend to me," he said.

Ajitdada was punctual, trustworthy and efficient, he added.

Rohit Pawar struggled to fight back tears while remembering his late uncle.

"My uncle would tell me to take care of my appearance. He would ask me to button my shirt properly and trim my hair. He would tell me to reduce my physical weight, and not political weight," he recalled while speaking in the assembly.

Ajit Pawar rose from the grassroots through determination and hard work, he said.

"After losing his father at a very young age, Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) looked after him (Ajit) like his own son,” he added.

He slammed the Maharashtra government's decision to seek a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed his uncle, alleging that the move would only cause delays in the inquiry.