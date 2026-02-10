Maharashtra legislature session from Feb 23; Fadnavis to present budget on March 6

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 23 to March 25, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scheduled to present the budget for 2026-27 on March 6, officials said.

Fadnavis is holding the planning and finance portfolios following the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28.

The Business Advisory Committees of the legislative assembly and council approved the schedules on Tuesday.

Th government will table the Economic Survey for 2025-26 on March 5.

Both Houses will begin the session on February 23 by paying tributes to Ajit Pawar. On the opening day, the government will also lay official papers and present supplementary demands.

The month-long session is taking place against the backdrop of the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti's victories in the recent local body and civic elections.