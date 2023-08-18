Maharashtra: Life imprisonment for man in murder case, brother gets 7 years in prison

Latur (Maha), Aug 18 (PTI) The Latur district court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment and his brother to seven years' imprisonment for the murder of a youth here in October 2020.

The court, which passed the order on Thursday, examined 11 witnesses, said prosecutor Santosh Deshpande.

Judge D B Mane awarded life imprisonment to Vijay Pisal (25) and seven years' prison term to his brother Ajay Pisal (27).

Victim Ashok Kapse was visiting his friend Mohit Bavane's house on October 25, 2020, when they went to Vikramnagar area of Latur city to meet Ajay Pisal, another friend.

Ajay attacked Mohit for allegedly abusing him over phone, as per the complaint. When Ashok intervened, Ajay called his brother Vijay to the spot.

Vijay stabbed Ashok fatally, causing his death, the prosecution said.

Police sub-inspector Kalyan Neharkar investigated the case. CCTV footage of the incident was also presented during the trial. Vijay Pisal was held guilty for murder and his brother for attempt to murder. PTI COR KRK