Maharashtra: Limited number of visitors to be allowed two days a week during legislature session

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday announced that visitors would be allowed inside the Vidhan Bhavan premises only two days a week during legislature session.

Narwekar told the assembly that visitors would be allowed only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The decision has been taken to reduce crowding in the complex and the strain on the legislature security and those ensuring the safety of the chief minister and the council of ministers, he said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two visitors jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour in December 2023, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI MR NR