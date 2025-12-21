Maharashtra local body poll results 'trailer' of what's to come in Jan 15 civic polls, claims Shinde

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) The results of the Maharashtra local body polls are a trailer of what is in store in the municipal corporation elections on January 15, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed amid counting of votes on Sunday.

Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

"Results show the public's preference for development over politics. The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the elections is an indication that the Mahayuti will repeat the same in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections," he said at a press conference here.

Asserting that the Mahayuti had crossed the 200-mark in polls to 286 local bodies, Shinde claimed the "BJP had scored a century" and the Shiv Sena has notched a "half century" and emerged as the second-largest party in the state.

"Konkan is the bastion of the Shiv Sena. It is not confined to Mumbai and Thane but has reached each and every household in the state. Even in areas where the party faced losses, the collective victory of the Mahayuti remained the priority," he said.

The voters have made those who sat at home to sit at home in the elections, he said in a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

"People have decided which is the real Shiv Sena. Our ideology is Balasaheb Thackeray. He would be happy today over this magnificent victory. This is a very big lesson for those who indulge in politics. The people reject those who reject them," he said.

Shinde brushed aside queries on Uddhav Thackeray allying with MNS leader and cousin Raj Thackeray saying it would have no impact since people have decided to vote for those who work.

Shinde also thanked "Ladki bahins" (women beneficiaries a state government scheme) and party workers for the victory.