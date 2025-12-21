Maharashtra local body polls: Gadkari hails workers for BJP's 'overwhelming success'

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the "overwhelming success" of the BJP in the Maharashtra local body polls was a "victory of the (party) workers".

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

"Yours, ours, BJP belongs to everyone and this is a victory of the workers," Gadkari said in a post on X.

He hailed BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and workers for the overwhelming success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

"This is a victory of the workers. Thank you to the people who supported the BJP by maintaining faith in its development oriented working style," the Union minister asserted. PTI CLS BNM