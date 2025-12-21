Maharashtra local body polls: People firmly with Mahayuti, have rejected MVA, says Bawankule

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed the Mahayuti had achieved a "good lead" in the local body polls, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had been rejected.

Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably, though official results are expected to be announced by the state election commission later in the evening.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Bawankule said, "The Mahayuti has with full strength taken a very good lead in Maharashtra and the people have rejected the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Today is a day of celebration. I had earlier said only governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can develop Maharashtra." The BJP is leading on 22 seats out of 27 seats in Nagpur district, he further claimed.

"People have chosen Mahayuti in the elections. The Mahayuti will win two third seats. BJP will bag more than 135 seats. People are with development, Devendra Fadnavis and Mahayuti as they want Viksit Maharashtra. The BJP has never before got such huge success in nagar palika elections. I want to congratulate the voters, BJP workers, CM Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan," he said.

Bawankule also said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) needs to introspect.