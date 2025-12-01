Maharashtra local body polls: SC rejects plea challenging validity of delimitation process

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition against the validity of the delimitation process for local bodies in Maharashtra, saying it appears to be a ploy to delay the polls that are stalled since 2022.

While hearing a separate matter on November 28, the apex court had asked the Maharashtra government and the state election commission to conduct the local body elections at the earliest, making it clear that poll results of bodies where the 50 per cent ceiling on quota has been breached will depend on its verdict.

The top court had said that as many as 27 pleas concerning Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in local bodies will be taken up for final hearing by a three-judge bench on January 21, 2026.

On Monday, a fresh plea concerning the validity of the delimitation process came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"This seems to be a ploy to delay the polls," the bench observed, adding that there cannot be any further impediment in the conduct of the local body polls.

The top court refused to entertain the plea challenging a September order of the Bombay High Court.

The high court had refused to entertain the plea against the validity of the delimitation process for local bodies in the state.

Earlier in a separate matter, the top court had pulled up the state election commission for non-compliance with its order and directed that local body elections, stalled since 2022, be completed by January 31, 2026, without further extension.