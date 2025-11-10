Maharashtra local body polls: Wadettiwar and Sapkal contradict each other on Cong-MNS alliance

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The Congress appeared divided on forging an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming elections to local bodies, with senior leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Harshwardhan Sapkal speaking in different voices on Monday.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Wadettiwar reiterated that Congress, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will go solo in the Mumbai civic elections. Wadettiwar also asserted there should be no issue if his colleagues in Nashik want to align with MNS as district units have been authorised to take decisions as per the "local situation", a statement not in consonance with state Congress chief Sapkal.

The trigger was an announcement made by an MNS leader who said the Raj Thackeray-led party had finalised an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for local body polls in Nashik.

In a swift reaction, Sapkal said show-cause notices would be issued to functionaries of Congress in Nashik for attending a meeting regarding an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led party.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said office-bearers in Mumbai have decided to contest civic polls in the metropolis independently.

"There is no question of seat-sharing talks in Mumbai. I feel there should be no problem in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, BSP, MNS, who are not Maha Vikas Aghadi allies," he said.

"If the Congress unit in Nashik has decided to align with MNS, it is for Nashik only. They must have made a decision based on the local political situation. They had been authorised to do so. I don't think there should be an issue," Wadettiwar added.

There can be no alliance with BJP (Ajit Pawar's) NCP and (Eknath Shinde-led) Shiv Sena, but non-Mahayuti parties, which are not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi either, can be included, he asserted.

A section in the Congress is divided over taking the MNS on board, given Raj Thackeray's aggressive stance against north-Indian migrants and his "sons-of-the-soil" brand of politics. Sapkal said the state unit has not authorised anyone to hold talks with the MNS. Those who attended a meeting regarding an alliance with MNS have been issued show cause notices, he added.

"The leaders in Nashik didn't discuss with the state unit. Alliance needs to be done with INDI bloc partners," Sapkal asserted.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Congress.

Earlier in the day, MNS leader Dinkar Patil told reporters that the Raj Thackeray-led party had finalised an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for local body polls in Nashik.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader DL Karad, as well as local Congress leader and former corporator Rahul Dive, seconded him.

Karad said all parties have decided to contest the forthcoming elections together to reduce the influence of the ruling Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

While Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have met several times at various events since July and have given statements hinting at an alliance between their parties, the Congress is reportedly opposed to including MNS in the MVA fold.

Incidentally, speaking in Akola on November 8, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar had hinted at taking MNS along in the Opposition camp, and had urged that the "Congress party should not take an extreme stance on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and should think about it".

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday appointed senior leaders as divisional in-charges to oversee strategy for local polls, scheduled to be held in December, and coordination.

Wadettiwar will oversee the Nagpur division, while Legislative Council group leader Satej alias Bunty Patil has been assigned the charge of Western Maharashtra.

Congress Working Committee member and former minister Balasaheb Thorat will be in charge of North Maharashtra, while former minister Yashomati Thakur will handle the Amravati division. Former minister Amit Deshmukh will supervise the Marathwada region, and CWC member Naseem Khan has been appointed in charge of the Konkan division.

The municipal councils and Nagar panchayat elections are scheduled on December 2. Voting for Zilla Parishads and municipal corporations is likely to be held in January 2026.