Maharashtra local polls: Vote for Shiv Sena is vote for development, says Shinde

Gondia, Nov 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has urged people to elect his party candidates in the upcoming local polls, saying a vote for his party is a vote for development and an end to "VIP culture".

Addressing a rally organised here on Tuesday to campaign for the Shiv Sena candidate, Dr Prashant Katre, for the post of Gondia Municipal Council president, Shinde also asserted that the government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme for women will not be discontinued.

Elections to various local bodies in the state are scheduled on December 2.

Shinde said, "Support and elect Shiv Sena candidates, your vote for Shiv Sena is a vote for development. We want to end the VIP culture and work to bring good days for the downtrodden. For development, vote for change and elect the Shiv Sena candidate in the upcoming local body election." He also noted that when he was the chief minister, his government introduced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, providing Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, though Opposition leaders had raised doubts over its continuation.

"But I want to make it clear that the scheme is not going to be discontinued. In fact, we are planning to bring a scheme to make ladki bahin (women) empowered and self-reliant," Shinde said.

"It was our government that gave 50 per cent concession for women in bus travel, helped farmers and the common people through the Shetkari Sanman Yojana¸Youth Skill Development scheme and many other initiatives," he added.

Shinde, who holds charges of the urban development department, also assured that there will be no dearth of funds for the development of Gondia.

"Our candidates will work to make Gondia free of waste, pollution and corruption. For the Gondia Municipal Council president's post, we have fielded a doctor with a clean image and he believes in removing the ailment at the root. Give your blessings to all the 34 candidates (for councillors' posts) of Shiv Sena for the Gondia Municipal Council elections," he added. PTI COR GK