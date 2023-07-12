Maharashtra logs 12 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 71

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 12 fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,69,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,556, the department said in a bulletin.

It said 12 patients recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,21,329 and leaving the state with 71 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said 3,869 more coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,73,59,659. PTI PR RSY