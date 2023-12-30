Maharashtra logs 172 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 172 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, the health department said.

Advertisment

The fresh infections indicated a rising graph over weeks in the state.

The week from December 24 to 30 saw 620 cases compared to the preceding week from December 17 to 24 when only 103 infections were recorded. 19 cases each were reported from December 3 to 9 and from December 10 to 16.

Maharashtra has 10 cases of JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron till Saturday. These cases were from Thane, Pune, and Akola cities, and Pune and Sindhudurg districts.

Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of COVID-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported, as per the health department. PTI PR NSK