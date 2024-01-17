Maharashtra logs 81 COVID-19 cases; one fatality

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the tally of patients infected with the JN.1 sub-variant has risen to 451 so far, the state health department said.

Advertisment

The sole fatality was reported from Pune city. The COVID-19 fatality rate in Maharashtra currently stands at 1.81 per cent, it said.

Mumbai registered 26 fresh cases.

At 189, Pune leads the tally of patients found to be infected by the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron in the state. Pune is followed by Thane (89 cases of JN.1 sub-variant), Mumbai (37), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (31), Nagpur (30), Raigad (13), Solapur and Amravati (9), Sangli and Kolhapur (7), Ratnagiri (5), Jalgaon and Hingoli (4), Ahmadnagar and Beed (3), Nanded, Nashik and Dharashiv (2), and one each in Akola, Satara, Sindhudurg Yavatmal and Nandurbar, as per the health department.

A total of 97 people were discharged in Maharashtra on Wednesday at a recovery rate of 98.18 per cent.

A total of 12,269 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 1,783 were RT-PCR and 10,486 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The current positivity rate stands at 0.66 per cent, the department said. PTI PR NSK