Maharashtra looking for change, MVA working to provide alternative: Sharad Pawar

Nagpur: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the people of Maharashtra want a change and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work towards giving them that alternative after the upcoming state assembly polls.

Advertisment

Pawar also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census in the country.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport ahead of his public meetings here in connection with the November 20 state assembly polls.

The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Advertisment

Talking about his campaigning, Pawar said, "We feel that the people of Maharashtra want a change and we need to work towards giving them confidence. And working towards that, me and all my associates are reaching out to the people across Maharashtra from today."

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, said a caste-based census will happen and that his party will also "break the wall of 50 per cent" reservation limit.

Asked about it, Pawar said, " I would tell the stand of my party, we have been demanding a caste census for last three years. Caste census should be conducted as it would bring the actual facts before the country."

Advertisment

"Prima facie, it seems the caste census would help in facilitating the decision on increasing the reservation limit. The picture will become clear after the census is completed. Besides, the reservation percentage will also have to be increased if what Rahul Gandhi is saying happens," he said.