Maharashtra makes Marathi must for communication in government, semi-govt offices

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory to use Marathi for communication in all its offices and semi-government establishments, and warned employees not following the directive will face disciplinary action.

The planning department issued a notification making the use of Marathi language mandatory in government and semi-government offices, and asserted the decision applies to communication, official signage, and documentation across the state.

According to the notification, all government offices, municipal bodies, state corporations, and public institutions must display text in Marathi Devanagari script alongside Roman lettering on computer keypads and printers.

Visitors to government offices are also required to communicate in Marathi, except for those who do not speak the language, such as foreigners or non-Marathi speakers from outside Maharashtra. Notices and signage inside offices also must be in Marathi, it said.

Government employees who do not follow these language rules will face disciplinary action. Complaints about non-compliance can be made to office heads or department heads, who will investigate and take action, if necessary, the order said.

All official documents, including proposals, letters, and circulars, must be in Marathi, as per the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964. Presentations and internal communications should also be in Marathi, the notification said.

The state government directed that nameplates and signage in its offices and public sector enterprises must be in Marathi. New businesses must register their names in Marathi without English translations, it emphasised.

The policy aims to promote the use of Marathi in the state administration and public life, and the government was committed to enforce the language rules across all departments and institutions, said the notification.

The Marathi Language Policy, approved last year, had recommended the use of Marathi in all public affairs to further the steps taken for the preservation, conservation, promotion, dissemination and development of the language.

In October last year, the Centre granted the status of classical language to Marathi, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the state. The Centre had then said the classical language status will lead to creation of significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. PTI ND VT RSY