Maharashtra: Man abducts three-year-old son from estranged wife's custody in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 8 (PTI) A man allegedly abducted his three-year-old son from his estranged wife's custody in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Tulsinagar area of Nagpur city on Monday morning, an official said.

The woman was riding a two-wheeler with her son when a car intercepted the vehicle and her husband and his accomplice got down and snatched the boy and sped away, he said.

The woman immediately approached Shanti Nagar police station and lodged a complaint of kidnapping, the official said.

A search operation has been launched and a team has been dispatched to the accused's house in Khandwa in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Shanti Nagar, married the accused in 2019. She was allegedly subjected to physical torture by her husband and his family members.

The woman had filed a complaint with the Khandwa police and returned to Nagpur with her son, the official said.

The situation escalated when the accused sent his wife a divorce notice and expressed his intention to take away their child, he added. PTI COR ARU