Maharashtra: Man arrested for murder in Latur district

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 30 (PTI) A man was arrested in the district on Tuesday for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and murder, police said.

The accused was identified as Shaikh Sameer Dilawar (26), resident of Arvi Road.

As per the police, victim Amirali Sayyed arrived in Latur from Solapur with four migrant workers on the way to his native village, Saigaon in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district.

Their auto-rickshaw was involved in a minor collision near Renapur Naka around 1:30 am on Monday. Following a heated argument, Dilawar and an unidentified man allegedly assaulted Sayyed, snatched his mobile phone, and pushed him into their auto rickshaw. He was brutally killed and his body was thrown near Anna Veg-Nonveg Hotel on the Ring Road.

A case was registered at Vivekanand chowk police station in Latur and Dilawar was arrested.

Police have also detained a juvenile believed to be involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR KRK