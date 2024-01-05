Maharashtra man arrested for 'threatening' UP CM Adityanath on X

Deoria (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly issuing a threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a social media post.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, "We have arrested one Ajit Kumar from Thane. The accused had posted a threatening message against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on X." Kumar has been booked at Rudrapur Police Station of Deoria district, and will presented before a district magistrate on Friday, he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN