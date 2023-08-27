Maharashtra: Man assaults, injures 7-year-old girl in Bhiwandi; held

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and injured by a man in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the crime that took place on August 24, an official said.

The accused lived in the same residential building as the victim, he said.

The girl was on her way to a shop when the accused allegedly forcibly pulled her into his house and attempted to sexually assault her and outrage her modesty, the official said.

The child somehow managed to escape and ran to her house on the upper floor of the building and raised an alarm, he said.

The residents caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The child sustained injuries to her face and two of her teeth were broken in the attack. She informed her parents that the accused pulled her by her hair and banged her on the wall, he said.

The injured girl has been admitted to a hospital, he added.

A case under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused who was previously booked for two offences and was out on bail, the official said. PTI COR ARU