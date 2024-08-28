Maharashtra: Man, associate booked for misbehaving with female govt official

Jalna, Aug 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Jalna district have registered a case against a political party worker and his associate for allegedly misbehaving with a female trainee chief officer of a local government body, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Bhausaheb Gore and his associate, who were allegedly drunk, on Tuesday entered the room of a rest house, where the 38-year-old female official was staying, offering to help her with her official work.

Gore allegedly introduced himself as a member of a district-level committee.

When she asked them to leave, the two misbehaved with her, outraging her modesty, police said.

The official then reported the matter to the district collector and filed a police complaint.

The Kadim Jalna police have booked the two under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 for assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty, and 329(1) for trespassing, the official added. PTI COR NR