Maharashtra: Man booked for calling ‘112’ emergency helpline with fake alarm

Beed, Feb 14 (PTI) A man from Maharashtra’s Beed district has been booked for allegedly calling the ‘112’ emergency number and falsely claiming that his wife had gone missing, police said on Saturday.

Govind Gajendra Bharti, a resident of Helamb in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, will face action for wasting government resources and obstructing public servants from their duties, they said.

According to a police release, Bharti called 112 on February 12 to claim that his wife had "disappeared".

When the police reached Bharti's place, they found his house locked. After talking to neighbours, they ascertained that it was a false alarm, the release said.

“The 112 helpline is a vital lifeline meant for citizens in genuine distress. By calling with a fake claim, the accused not only wasted the time of the police but also potentially delayed help for someone in real need,” said inspector MA Syed from Parli Rural police station.

According to the government, 112 is an internationally recognised, easy-to-remember emergency number to get assistance in various emergencies like police, ambulance and fire. PTI COR NR