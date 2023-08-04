Maharashtra: Man booked for cheating investors of Rs 9 cr in Thane district

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 40-year-old man for allegedly luring people to invest in the share market and cheating them of Rs 9 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Darshan Paranjpe, a resident of Kalyan town, an official said.

According to the police, Paranjpe allegedly lured people promising them 80 per cent returns on their investment in the share market and cheated them of Rs 9 crore.

The accused allegedly took money from 33 investors between 2022 and 2023, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case and a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU