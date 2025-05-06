Maharashtra: Man ends life; wife claims he was assaulted, called Pakistani

Latur (Maharashtra), May 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here with his wife claiming that an unidentified person had accused him of being "Pakistani" and assaulted him a day before the incident.

Amir Gafur Pathan (30), a resident of Latur city in central Maharashtra, allegedly hanged himself on the evening of May 4.

His wife Samrin Amir Pathan, who works as a deputy manager with a private bank in neighbouring Dharashiv, stated in her complaint that he usually picked her up on scooter when she returned by bus in the evening.

On May 3, when she got down in Latur city and called her husband, she overheard Pathan pleading with someone, asking the other person not to hit him.

Later, she found Pathan at Samvidhan Chowk with his shirt torn, she said in the complaint.

He told her that while he was waiting for her, an unknown person got down from a car, accused him of being from Kashmir and Pakistan, and assaulted him, the woman said.

The assailant claimed to be a journalist and threatened to make her husband's photos and videos viral on social media while labelling him as a Pakistani national, the woman further claimed.

On May 4, when she and other members of the family returned home from a wedding reception in their locality, they found the main door of the house open and her husband hanging from the ceiling in the bedroom, the woman stated in her complaint.

A First Information Report was registered at MIDC police station in the city on Monday evening under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent of provoking breach of peace) and other relevant sections, an official said.

Further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR KRK