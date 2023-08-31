Maharashtra: Man entering Mantralaya detained after knife is found in his bag

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was detained on Thursday after a knife was found in his bag when he was entering Mantralaya, the Maharashtra secretariat complex in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The man, who is being questioned at present, is from Umarga tehsil in Osmanabad district, he said.

"While entering the new administrative building of Mantralaya in the afternoon for some work, his bag was scanned and a knife was found inside. Police personnel at the site detained him and he is being questioned about why he was in possession of a knife," the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM