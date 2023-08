Nagpur, Aug 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old man committed suicide at his house following a quarrel with his mother in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The deceased Rohit Barange argued with his mother on some issue on Sunday and became very upset. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a rope at his house, a police official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. PTI COR NSK