Maharashtra: Man held for killing wife over domestic dispute

Palghar, Jul 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on the charge of killing his wife, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from Lokhandi Pada, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said the victim Mohini Milan Pawar, 30, was found lying in a pool of blood in her house on Sunday morning.

Her sister lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the victim's husband under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).

"The police probe team got a tip-off that the accused was about to escape to Gujarat. After getting this information, a police team rushed to the Boisar railway station and laid a trap. The man was nabbed at the railway station itself within five hours," he said.

During his interrogation, the accused told the police that he killed his wife using an electric wire and also stabbed her as a fallout of a domestic dispute, the official said.

The arrested accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till July 27, the police said. PTI COR NP