Maharashtra: Man held for leaving drum on tracks in Jalna after spotting train

Jalna, Aug 19 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly leaving a drum filled with stones on the railway tracks after spotting an incoming train, a police official said on Saturday.

Balu Makhmale (25) was held by the Railway Protection Force on Friday in connection with the incident that took place a month ago, he said.

"The drum was spotted by the driver of the Devgiri Express on the Satona-Osmanabad route. He applied emergency brakes and averted a mishap. A probe found Makhmake was taking the drum to his field nearby but abandoned it on the tracks after the Devgiri Express reached close by," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM