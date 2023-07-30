Maharashtra: Man held for series of burglaries, thefts in Ambad

Jalna, Jul 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was on Sunday arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, police said.

The accused allegedly disguised himself by wearing a wig, making it difficult for the police to identify him, an official said.

The accused Mustafa Sayyad was allegedly involved in multiple break-ins at houses and shops and in vehicle thefts, he said.

Sayyed has confessed to four major offences, including an attempted robbery at a jewellery shop in Ambad, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused who was attempting to sell stolen vehicles at a local petrol pump, he said, adding that two stolen two-wheelers were also recovered from the man. PTI COR ARU