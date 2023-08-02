Maharashtra: Man held for trying to kill alcoholic son in Virar

Palghar, Aug 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old man from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 26-year-old son over a domestic issue, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bharat Bansode, allegedly stabbed his son on July 28 following a quarrel between them over the victim's alcohol addiction and his refusal to take up a job, a crime branch official said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered after a complaint was lodged by another son of Bansode, the official said. PTI COR NSK