Maharashtra: Man killed by wife, his younger brother over their illicit affair

Jalna, Nov 14 (PTI) A woman and her brother-in-law from Maharashtra’s Jalna district have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, whom they saw as an obstacle in their illegitimate relationship, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Manisha Tayade (25) and Dnyaneshwar Tayade (28), the younger brother of the deceased, all residents of Somthana village in Badnapur tehsil.

Inspector M T Survase of Badnapur police station said Manisha’s husband Parmeshwar Tayade had been missing for nearly a month. Manisha had lodged a missing person’s complaint and even pretended to search for him.

Parmeshwar’s body was recovered from a reservoir on Wednesday, he said.

During questioning, inconsistencies in the statements of the deceased’s family members raised suspicion. Further investigation led to the discovery that Manisha and Dnyaneshwar were having an affair, which Parmeshwar had opposed, police said.

On the night of October 15, Dnyaneshwar allegedly attacked Parmeshwar with a stone, while Manisha strangled him with a piece of cloth. The duo then wrapped the body in a polythene sheet, tied it with stones and dumped it in the reservoir, the official said.

Parmeshwar is survived by two children and his father. PTI COR NR