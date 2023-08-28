Maharashtra: Man rescued from creek in Bhayander

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was rescued from a creek by the local police and fishermen in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Akash Gupta was walking on a railway bridge when he slipped and fell into the creek on Sunday evening, he said.

The station master from Bhayander railway station alerted the police, following which the man was rescued by police personnel and fishermen, the official said.

The man was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment, he said. PTI COR ARU