Maharashtra: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl.

Special judge V V Virkar on Thursday found the accused guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that the accused and the victim, who was 15 at the time of the crime, lived in the same locality.

On June, 13, 2018, the accused kidnapped the girl and raped her after promising to marry her, she said.

The victim was studying in a local school and worked at a factory, Hiwrale said, adding that nine witnesses were examined during the trial. PTI COR ARU