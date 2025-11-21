Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Nanded

Nanded, Nov 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Nanded has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping a four-year-old girl and causing grievous injuries.

In his order on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Sunil Vedpatak also imposed a fine of Rs 50,500 on the convict Madhav Ramesh Janole.

The child was playing outside her home when Janole lured her into his house under the pretext of giving her money for chocolate. He then proceeded to subject her to brutal sexual assault, causing serious injury, according to court papers.

The Airport police had booked him under the Indian Penal Code for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge Vedpatak convicted Janole, holding that the prosecution had proved the charges against him and handed him life imprisonment. PTI COR NR