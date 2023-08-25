Maharashtra: Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing second wife

Palghar, Aug 25 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a 29-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for strangling his second wife to death.

District and additional sessions judge R D Deshpande on Thursday convicted the accused Suhel Elias Shaikh of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil informed the court that the accused, who was already married, tied a knot with the victim Aysha Suhel Shaikh without informing her about his first wife.

Shaikh kept refusing to take Aysha to his house despite her family's insistence. He subsequently took her to a lodge in Sasupada in Vasai, where he strangled her to death on September 26, 2018, the prosecution said.

Fifteen prosecution witnesses, including the staff from the lodge and the victim's mother, were examined during the course of the trial, the prosecutor said. PTI COR ARU